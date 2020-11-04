Comerica Bank Buys 38,371 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.33% of Omnicell worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 13.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Omnicell from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

