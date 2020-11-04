Comerica Bank Buys 43,849 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,849 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $69,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 34,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 82,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

