Comerica Bank Buys 44,779 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.36, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

