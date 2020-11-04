Comerica Bank Buys 9,853 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,766 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,689,788,000 after purchasing an additional 592,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,364 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,702,000 after acquiring an additional 38,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $731,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,809 shares of company stock worth $73,881,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

