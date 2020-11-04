Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Global Payments by 441.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,516,000 after purchasing an additional 531,201 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $61,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,541,000 after buying an additional 281,375 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5,985.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 175,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 172,678 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 504.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,968,000 after buying an additional 167,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.91.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $165.90 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

