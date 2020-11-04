Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Humana by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Humana by 1,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their target price on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.43.

NYSE:HUM opened at $423.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.02. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $449.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

