Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,747 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,910 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,774,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,216,344,000 after buying an additional 1,994,116 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $216,226,000 after buying an additional 1,372,685 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,427,000 after buying an additional 1,272,956 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

WBA stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

