Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $183.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

