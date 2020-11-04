Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 41,887 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $59,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.14. The stock has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

