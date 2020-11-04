Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.85% of Adtalem Global Education worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATGE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

ATGE stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $259.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

