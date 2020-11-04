Comerica Bank Grows Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $11,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of V.F. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 773.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.32.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

