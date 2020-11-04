Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,407 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.33% of Exponent worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exponent by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Exponent by 19.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exponent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,667,000 after acquiring an additional 93,504 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Exponent by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

EXPO stock opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $84.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $264,742.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $165,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,551.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,433 shares of company stock worth $782,251. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.