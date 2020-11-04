Comerica Bank Has $11.10 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.21% of Helen of Troy worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $283,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 74.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,608 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 200 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $42,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,780,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,896. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock opened at $203.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $213.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.99.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

