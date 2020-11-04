Comerica Bank Has $11.66 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of Axon Enterprise worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $113.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $9,623,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,555 shares in the company, valued at $55,733,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,344 shares of company stock worth $11,385,480 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

