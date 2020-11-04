Comerica Bank Has $12.55 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 308.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $46.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

