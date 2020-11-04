Comerica Bank Has $12.55 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,550,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,164,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.81.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

