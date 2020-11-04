Comerica Bank Has $12.62 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank raised its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 166,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 185,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Eaton by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,303,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Eaton stock opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.60. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $111.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

