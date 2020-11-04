Comerica Bank Has $13.14 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,959 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 33.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $1,727,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 404.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 28,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.