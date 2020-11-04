Comerica Bank Has $13.15 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 12.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 140.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 40.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.70.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.