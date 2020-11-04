Comerica Bank Has $13.52 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 54.4% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 692,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 244,062 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Micron Technology by 145.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 78,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 46,647 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 102,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 564,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $2,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.