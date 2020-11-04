Comerica Bank Has $14.36 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. CX Institutional raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Motco raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.81 and its 200-day moving average is $111.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $138.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.37.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.