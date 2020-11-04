Comerica Bank Has $79.14 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,641,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $79,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stearns Financial Services Group raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 72,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Intel by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 434,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,481,000 after buying an additional 117,980 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 105,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 18,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

