Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cintas by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cintas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Cintas by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cintas by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Cintas by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $330.02 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $358.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.01 and a 200 day moving average of $287.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.44%.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

