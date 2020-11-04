Comerica Bank Increases Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.35% of AXIS Capital worth $14,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 830,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,074,520.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,780.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 163,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,059.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,709.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,061,200 shares of company stock valued at $93,995,499. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.