Comerica Bank Increases Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.35% of Fox Factory worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Fox Factory by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fox Factory by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Fox Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $118,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $122,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

