Comerica Bank Increases Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ITT by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ITT by 29.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.