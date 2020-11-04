Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Entergy worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

ETR stock opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

