Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,013,000 after buying an additional 1,585,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,562,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,726,000 after buying an additional 654,292 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,379,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,224,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

