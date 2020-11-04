Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 152.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 100,056 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,302,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,484,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in PACCAR by 3.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

PCAR opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

