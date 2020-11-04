Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.72.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

