Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.59 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $329,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,044,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 479,053 shares of company stock worth $21,287,349. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

