Comerica Bank Purchases 1,165 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Comerica Bank grew its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.29.

CME opened at $153.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.05. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,931. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.