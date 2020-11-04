Comerica Bank Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $60,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

