Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,465,000 after purchasing an additional 80,983 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,297,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,801,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $225.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.52 and a 200-day moving average of $210.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $246.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.