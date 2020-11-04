Comerica Bank Sells 1,191 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average is $108.20. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

