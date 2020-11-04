Comerica Bank Sells 1,990 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after purchasing an additional 766,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 233,253 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,735,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77,594 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,152,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,543,000 after acquiring an additional 196,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 930,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,987,000 after acquiring an additional 491,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $178.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

