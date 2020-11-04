Comerica Bank Sells 252 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.37.

Shares of PPG opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $138.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

