Comerica Bank Sells 2,920 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

NYSE ZBH opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

