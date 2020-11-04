Comerica Bank Sells 413 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX opened at $274.48 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $293.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,716 shares of company stock worth $29,380,552 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of FedEx to $276.50 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

