Comerica Bank Sells 735 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 38.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.8% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 129,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.86.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $221.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $232.74.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.