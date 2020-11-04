Comerica Bank Sells 7,747 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $79,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 31,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 65,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Intel by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 210,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intel by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

