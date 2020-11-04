Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.1% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $155,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $755.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.