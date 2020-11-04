Comerica Bank Trims Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total transaction of $4,835,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,924,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.69, for a total transaction of $10,659,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $75,857,532. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $508.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.87. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.47.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

