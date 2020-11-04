Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Eastern Bank raised its position in Global Payments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 65,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.8% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.91.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $165.90 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

