Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Comerica has increased its dividend by 201.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Truist upped their price target on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

