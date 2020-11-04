Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of FIX opened at $47.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $714.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 9,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $480,346.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,025.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $1,064,946.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,335,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,259. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,960,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,130,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 118,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,592,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.