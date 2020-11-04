Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

CBSH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

