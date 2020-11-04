CommScope (COMM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CommScope to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COMM opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. CommScope has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CommScope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

