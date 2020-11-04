Comparing Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) & Marriott Vacations Worldwide (OTCMKTS:VAC)

Daito Trust Construction (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Daito Trust Construction and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daito Trust Construction N/A N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide -2.94% 6.53% 2.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daito Trust Construction and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daito Trust Construction $14.58 billion 0.44 $830.48 million N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide $4.36 billion 0.97 $138.00 million $7.81 13.12

Daito Trust Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Risk and Volatility

Daito Trust Construction has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Daito Trust Construction and Marriott Vacations Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daito Trust Construction 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 1 5 0 2.83

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus target price of $98.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.06%. Given Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marriott Vacations Worldwide is more favorable than Daito Trust Construction.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Daito Trust Construction shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats Daito Trust Construction on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daito Trust Construction Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offer rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services. In addition, it offers agency guarantee and rental building real estate agency services; constructs LP gas plants and supplies LP gas to rental buildings; supplies and sells energy, such as electric power to rental buildings; and operates elderly day care centers and nurseries. Further, the company provides home care, in-home support planning, home visit nursing care, support for people with disabilities, housekeeper referrals, and nursing care personnel introduction services; operates hotels in Malaysia; and handles financing, such as construction funds. Additionally, it sells insurance to rental housing owners and tenants; offers payment services for credit card settlements and other payment methods; provides consulting services for trust businesses centered on real estate management trusts, as well as asset succession and asset management; and offers document shipping and shredding, printing, and clerical work services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. It also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 100 properties in the United States and 12 other countries and territories. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation(NYSE:VAC) operates independently of Marriott International, Inc. as of November 21, 2011.

