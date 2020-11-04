Comparing MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) and Verra Mobility (OTCMKTS:VRRM)

MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MVP and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVP N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MVP has a beta of -1.64, indicating that its stock price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MVP and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVP 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Verra Mobility has a consensus price target of $12.70, suggesting a potential upside of 26.24%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than MVP.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MVP and Verra Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility $416.72 million 3.90 $33.34 million $0.65 15.48

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than MVP.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats MVP on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MVP

MVP Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

